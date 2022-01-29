Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

