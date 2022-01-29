Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19.
In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.