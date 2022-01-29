Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

