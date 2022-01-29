Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 121,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002,068 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $54.58.

The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

