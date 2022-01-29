Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 121,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002,068 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $54.58.
The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.
WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
