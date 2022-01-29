Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

