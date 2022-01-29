Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CNSX:WUC) Director Andrew Wilder Sells 7,200 Shares

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CNSX:WUC) Director Andrew Wilder sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $11,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,907.44.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.