Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CNSX:WUC) Director Andrew Wilder Sells 7,200 Shares

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CNSX:WUC) Director Andrew Wilder sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $11,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,907.44.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.