WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 2,328,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,786. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

