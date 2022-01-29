WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.50% of WEX worth $197,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

