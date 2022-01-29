Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.99 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $12.99 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.48 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE WLL opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.