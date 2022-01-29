Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.