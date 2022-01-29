Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

