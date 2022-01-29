Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $866,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.