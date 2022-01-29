Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.