Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.59. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

