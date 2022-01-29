Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.00 and its 200-day moving average is $305.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

