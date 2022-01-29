Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

