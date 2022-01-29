Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $22,197,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 82.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 68.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

