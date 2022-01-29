WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 537,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,417. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,666,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,523,000 after buying an additional 996,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,384,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,609,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,246,000 after buying an additional 139,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,642,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,479,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the last quarter.

