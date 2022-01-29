Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

