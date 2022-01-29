Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

