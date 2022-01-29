Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,000,325 shares of company stock worth $20,009,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

