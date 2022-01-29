Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 125,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $24.14 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.