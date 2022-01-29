Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

