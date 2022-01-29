Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WLWHY opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

