Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,295,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,393,000 after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.