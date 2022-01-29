Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.