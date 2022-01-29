X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Shares Up 0.4%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.27. 652,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 795,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.