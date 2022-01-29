Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.