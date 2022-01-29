Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $82.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 5,183,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

