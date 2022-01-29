Ycash Price Hits $0.21 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $20,227.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00250108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00079104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00108705 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,059,431 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

