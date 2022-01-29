YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $117,726.61 and approximately $40,580.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.20 or 0.06732747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.59 or 0.99773121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,662 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

