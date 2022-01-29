Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $4.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.00. 402,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.