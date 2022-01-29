Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 508,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,110. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.