Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,347,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.47. 547,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,758. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

