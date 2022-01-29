Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CURO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 206,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

