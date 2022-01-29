Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $15.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.22. 1,798,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.06. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $142.98 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

