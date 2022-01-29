Zacks: Analysts Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 967,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,070. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

