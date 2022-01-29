Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

