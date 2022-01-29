Zacks: Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,245. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

