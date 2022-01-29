Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 392,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Funko has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

