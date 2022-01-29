Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,651,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 575,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,917. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

