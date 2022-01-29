Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $2.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. 328,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,501. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $11,186,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

