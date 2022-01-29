Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.00. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $84.25. 6,743,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.