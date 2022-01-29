Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $291.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.96. 258,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

