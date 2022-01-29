Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce sales of $75.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $313.23 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $318.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,430,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 137,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 396,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 376,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $571.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.