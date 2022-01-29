Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $58.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $58.30 million. JFrog reported sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.67 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG opened at $24.74 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.61.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

