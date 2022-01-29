Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 4,325,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,518. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

