Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 422,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

