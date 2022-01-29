Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. 10,001,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,869. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

