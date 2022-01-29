Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.16. 189,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,107. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.