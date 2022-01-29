Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

